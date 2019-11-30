Want to speak at the Second Amendment sanctuary meeting?

Published Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, 11:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Second Amendment sanctuary cluster set to be the subject of a special meeting of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Dec. 4, now has an online signup process.

If you want to speak at the meeting, in which the BOS is considering, whatever, something about owning the libs, you have to complete this online signup form.

No doubt the people who would want to speak on this topic would be inclined to think having to fill out an online form is some sort of infringement of their constitutional rights.

You can also sign up to speak when you show up at the meeting at Stuarts Draft High School on Dec. 4.

Information for special meeting attendees and speakers:

Doors to the auditorium will open at 5:30 pm.

Speakers will be limited to three minutes in an effort to hear from more citizens.

Speakers are asked to be prepared with comments and to be as concise as possible. Groups are encouraged to assign one speaker to voice a unified message.

And yes, these are also infringements of your constitutional rights.

Related