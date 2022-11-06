VMI Football: Keydets hang tough, but #10 Samford takes control late, wins, 34-15

VMI led #10 Samford 12-7 at halftime, but the Bulldogs took control in the second half and went on to a 34-15 win over the Keydets on Saturday.

The problem for VMI (1-8, 0-6 SoCon): it needed Jerry Rice to go 5-for-5 on field-goal tries.

His fifth kick, a 38-yarder, made it 15-14 Keydets with 39 seconds left in the third, but Samford (8-1, 6-0 SoCon) took the lead for good on a 70-yard TD pass from Michael Hiers to Kendall Watson on the final play of the third, before tacking on two scores in the fourth.

“I thought we came out with a lot of grit, brotherhood and purpose,” VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim said. “We ran the ball well in the first, kept their offense off the field…They hit us on a couple of explosive plays in the second. Hats off to Samford, and congrats to coach Chris Hatcher for becoming the all-time winningest coach at Samford. They found a way, and we have to find a way to make those plays. Proud of our team and the way they fought.”

Hiers was 30-of-38 for 322 yards, four TDs and one INT in the win for Samford, which outgained VMI, 436-371.

Seth Morgan was 23-of-40 passing for 213 yards and two INTs.

VMI tailback Korey Bridy ran for 113 yards on 33 carries.