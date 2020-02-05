VMI Football: Keydets add nine on February Signing Day
VMI Football coach Scott Wachenheim announced Wednesday the addition of nine signees to the 2020 recruiting class on the first day of the February signing period.
The addition brings the total number of signees in the 2020 class to 20 after 11 inked with the Keydets in December.
“I am extremely pleased to add nine new signees today to our 2020 VMI Football recruiting class,” Wachenheim said. “The length and athleticism of the twenty student-athletes we signed thus far will immediately impact our ability to compete in the Southern Conference. Additionally, many of these young men come from highly successful high school programs, including two state champions, thus bringing a champion’s mentality with them to Lexington.”
VMI Football February signees
- Stephen Castle, DE, 6-5, 235, Mechanicsville, Va. (Hanover)
- Austin Doyle, OL, 6-5, 250, Lexington, Va. (Rockbridge County)
- Evan Eller, DB, 6-1, 210, Roanoke, Va. (Lord Botetourt)
- Jamal Jawara, LB, 6-0, 215, Leesburg, Va. (Georgetown Prep)
- AJ Stevenson, LB, 6-4, 205, Lynchburg, Va. (Brookville)
- Tahj Summey, DB, 5-11, 170, Herndon, Va. (Westfield)
- Grant Swinehart, RB, 6-1, 190, Bridgewater, Va. (Turner Ashby)
- Nick Turner, DB, 6-3, 175, Richmond, Va. (Benedictine)
- Austin White, DB, 5-11, 175, Norfolk, Va. (Maury)
