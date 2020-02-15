VMI Baseball: Keydets falls at North Florida, 6-2

North Florida scored six runs in the first five innings Saturday and went on to defeat VMI 6-2 in non-conference play.

VMI made it a 1-1 game with a run in the second. Red-shirt sophomore Will Knight led off with a triple and scored on a Cody Warner groundout.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fifth, Warner led off with a single and scored after a JT Inskeep single and throwing error.

UNF scored single runs in each of the first three innings and plated three in the fifth, fueled by a two-run homer from Ricky Presno.

Warner finished 2-4 with a run and an RBI and Knight was also 2-4. Freshman Trey Morgan threw two scoreless innings of relief and Sam Ewald sent down all three batters he faced.

The two teams will meet again Sunday in the series finale, the start time has been moved up and hour to 12:05 p.m.

