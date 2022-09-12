VMHC offering free admission Saturday as part of Museum Day
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will offer free admission on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day initiative.
Museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states participate in this annual day to encourage visitors to take advantage of amazing learning experiences offered by these institutions.
“The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is excited to have the opportunity to expand our museum’s reach through Museum Day 2022,” said Jamie Bosket, President and CEO at the VMHC. “Our hope is that visitors who haven’t been to the VMHC since our re-opening will take advantage of this opportunity to test drive their renovated state history museum.”
A free day of exploration gives visitors a chance to see some of the latest exhibitions at the VMHC including:
- Our Commonwealth, an in-depth, multi-sensory journey through the five major regions of Virginia
- American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, a traveling Smithsonian exhibition that examines our government’s founding and the continuing story of America’s bold experiment in a government “of, by, and for the people.”
- Commonwealth Explorers, an interactive family gallery
- Cheers, Virginia!, the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling, and fermenting in Virginia.
- Visitors are also encouraged to watch Imagine Virginia, the new immersive orientation film in the museum’s orientation theater. Imagine Virginia explores the natural and socioeconomic forces that converged in Virginia, shaping the Commonwealth’s history and culture.
To take advantage of free admission, registration through Smithsonian Magazine is required.
- Visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
- Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum, including the VMHC, on Sept. 17.
- One registration is permitted per email address.
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond’s Museum District.
For more information, visit VirginiaHistory.org