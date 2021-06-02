Virtual Flag Day 5K raises money for Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will hold its Virtual Flag Day 5K, which will be held during Flag Day weekend.

Individuals and families can run or walk – from any location at any time – between June 11th and June 14th.

All proceeds go towards the educational mission of the WWPL.

Runners and walkers interested in signing up for the Virtual Flag Day 5K do so by logging on to the official event website.

The cost is $25 per person or $75 for a family of 3-5.

Everyone who registers will receive a pair of customized sunglasses and a museum koozie.

For over 82 years, the WWPL has educated the public on the issues surrounding the life of Woodrow Wilson and the critical era in which he lived. This fundraiser ensures that resources and programs remain available for the public.

For more information about the Virtual Flag Day 5K, contact Hunter Hanger, Special Events Coordinator at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum at (540) 885-0897, ext. 113 or hhanger@woodrowwilson.org.

