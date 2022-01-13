Virginia Tourism Corp. highlights What’s New in 2022

The Virginia Tourism Corporation has released What’s New in 2022, the agency’s curated guide to what is new and noteworthy for the travel industry for the coming year.

The guide is produced annually and offers a regional look at what’s to come in 2022.

To view the full What’s New in 2022 guide, visit pressroom.virginia.org/whatsnew.

Major News and Openings

The Arc her Tysons is a 178-room boutique hotel in Tysons, and only the seventh property for the award-winning boutique brand that places major emphasis on local discoveries, with a distinct nod to the destination each property calls home. The Archer Tysons greets guests with a spirit of casual elegance – lofted ceilings, exposed brick, and industrial-chic design – and hones in on the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand featuring an impressive variety of Virginia-focused art and products. The Archer Tysons also features a buzzy hotel bar called AKB, stylish event space, and unique design palettes.

Central Virginia and Southern Virginia

Kings Dominion will debut Virginia’s first 4D Spin Coaster in spring 2022. Tumbili suspends riders on either side of the track as the cars flip continuously throughout the ride. Featuring state-of-the-art magnetic technology that induces and controls spinning, this 4D Spin Coaster will give riders the feeling of weightlessness as they cruise along the track tumbling and spinning head over heels in the rainforest tree canopy.

is a curated collection of local food vendors opening early 2022 on the ground floors of The Current building in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood. The food hall will contain seven local vendors, two bars, a market, private event spaces and outdoor patio and courtyard. Art Alley in Downtown Lynchburg opened in October 2021. The project serves as a gateway into the Bluffwalk, a pedestrian walkway where visitors can view the James River, Blue Ridge Parkway, and dine at one of the several restaurants located on the walkway. Art Ally is a bright and vibrant outdoor art gallery with large scale murals and a colorfully painted street. The alley features artwork from 14 Central Virginia Artists.

Northern Virginia

The National Museum of the United States Army has officially opened to the public after decades of planning. This 185,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art museum is the first and only museum to tell the comprehensive history of America’s oldest military service branch. These stories are told through the eyes of the U.S. soldier and the impressive museum features several interactive exhibits, a multi-dimensional theater, a Medal of Honor Garden experience, and a kid-friendly and G-STEM anchored Experiential Learning Center where guests can simulate the work of Army soldiers.

Coastal Virginia – Hampton Roads, Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore

Key West Cottages at Chincoteague Bay is looking at an early summer 2022 grand opening. They are adding 33 additional cottages, a pool, a waterfront beach on the bay and a lobby / reception location. There will be opportunities for boat docking, paddle boarding, kayaking, yoga and event options such as retreats and weddings.

will ignite all your senses with its refined décor, impressive contemporary cuisine, which includes steaks, pastas and the freshest local seafood and dazzling waterfront views. Lost Planet Selfie Museum recently opened in Virginia Beach. Explore this new immersive museum designed specifically for your Insta feed with wacky landscapes and over-the-top props.

recently opened in Virginia Beach. Explore this new immersive museum designed specifically for your Insta feed with wacky landscapes and over-the-top props. The Perry Glass Art Collection, a gallery located in The Glass Light Hotel in Norfolk opened October 2021. This private collection encompasses two floors of over 65 glass art pieces from world renowned artists. Artwork displayed will be rotated out to feature new artists. This Gallery is free to hotel guests and the public.

Shenandoah Valley and Virginia Mountains

Southwest Virginia – Blue Ridge Highlands and Heart of Appalachia

The Merry Inn opens April 2022, serving AT through hikers and adventurers in a European style inn, located above Marion Outdoors in Marion, VA. Accommodations include hostel with bunks as well as private rooms.

opens April 2022, serving AT through hikers and adventurers in a European style inn, located above Marion Outdoors in Marion, VA. Accommodations include hostel with bunks as well as private rooms. 404 Cafe & Creamery , serving hand dipped ice cream, coffee, baked goods, and light lunch fare will open in Big Stone Gap in early 2022.

, serving hand dipped ice cream, coffee, baked goods, and light lunch fare will open in Big Stone Gap in early 2022. Michael Waltrip Brewing Company opened its taproom in Bristol in fall 2021.

opened its taproom in Bristol in fall 2021. Blue Ridge Discover Center opens summer 2022 at its new campus in Troutdale, Smyth County. The family-friendly center is your gateway to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, with ADA-compliant walking trails through the restored wetlands area, and interpretive programs for all ages.

