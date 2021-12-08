Virginia to receive $126M in federal funding for water infrastructure

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced a new report from the EPA highlighting the funding states, tribes, and territories will receive in 2022 for water infrastructure upgrades through the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden administration estimates the Commonwealth will receive $126,383,000 in funding through the EPA’s State Revolving Fund programs to upgrade Virginia’s aging water infrastructure, combat PFAS contamination, and help replace lead-ridden pipes.

“I am thrilled to announce that Virginia will receive more than $125 million dollars in 2022. This funding will be integral to our continued efforts to repair and rehabilitate our crumbling water infrastructure systems,” McEachin said. “Too many Virginians struggle to access clean, safe drinking water, and it is past time that we modernize our drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are continuing this process to ensure that all Americans, regardless of zip code, have access to potable water. I commend Administrator Regan for his commitment to prioritizing historically underserved and marginalized communities and share in his belief that we must seize this moment to remedy longstanding environmental and economic injustice.”

Read the EPA’s full report, including state-by-state breakdowns, here.

