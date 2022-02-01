Virginia to receive $1.6M HUD grant to combat youth homelessness

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive $1,622,946.95 in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address youth homelessness.

This funding comes from the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which aims to support coordinated community approaches to preventing and ending youth homelessness.

“As of January 2020, Virginia schools reported that over 20,000 of their students were homeless,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04). “Homelessness can have severe impacts on students’ physical, emotional, and psychological well-being and presents challenges to their educational careers and academic performance. We must continue our efforts to ensure all students have a roof over their head. This grant money provided by HUD is another important resource in our fight to end youth homelessness in Virginia.”