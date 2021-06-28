Virginia Tech expert: U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, Syria send robust message

U.S. airstrikes over the weekend in both Iraq and Syria are intended to carry a powerful message to Iran from Washington, according to Virginia Tech’s Mehrzad Boroujerdi, a noted expert on Middle East regional politics and Iran.

“The air strikes were ordered by President Biden for a couple of reasons. The drone attacks by Iranian supported forces are becoming more precise and lethal as the drawdown of US forces in Iraq continues. Additionally, President Biden is sending a message to Iran, as well as his domestic critics, that nuclear negotiations do not mean Iran gets to enjoy a free hand in the region,” said Boroujerdi, the director of the School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech.

“Meanwhile, Iran is sending the signal that its operational expertise in its backyard is becoming more robust and that coming away from the nuclear talks in Vienna empty-handed will have repercussions. It is a poker game in which each side gradually reveals its hand to intimidate the other players,” Boroujerdi said.