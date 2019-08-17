Virginia Tech Board of Visitors to meet Aug. 24-26

On Friday, Aug. 23, board members may attend an optional reception to be held at the fourth and sixth floors of the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington and tour facilities within the building.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, an orientation session and retreat will be held in open session for all new and returning board members from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center, located at 17690 Old Waterford Road in Leesburg, Virginia. Board members will tour the facility, receive background information on Virginia Tech, and discuss broad issues facing institutions of higher education today.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the Executive Committee will meet in closed session at 11:30 a.m. in Fitzgerald Ballroom D of Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel, located at 801 North Glebe Road in Arlington, to discuss a personnel matter. Later that day, all board members will visit the future Amazon headquarters in Arlington and the planned Innovation Campus location in Alexandria from 1 to 2 p.m. From 4 to 4:30 p.m., board members will tour the Thinkabit Lab at the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center, located at 7054 Haycock Road in Falls Church, Virginia.

The following board of visitors committees will meet in Northern Virginia during the three-day meeting:

The Academic, Research, and Student Affairs Committee will meet Aug. 25 in open session from 2 to 4 p.m. in Room 214 of the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center. The committee will meet in closed session on Aug. 26 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in the Smithsonian Room at the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington.

will meet Aug. 25 in open session from 2 to 4 p.m. in Room 214 of the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center. The committee will meet in closed session on Aug. 26 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in the Smithsonian Room at the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Aug. 26 in open session from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Foggy Bottom Room at the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington. The committee will then meet jointly with the Finance and Resource Management Committee in open session from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Ballston Room, also in the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington.

will meet Aug. 26 in open session from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Foggy Bottom Room at the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington. The committee will then meet jointly with the Finance and Resource Management Committee in open session from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Ballston Room, also in the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington. The Compliance, Audit, and Risk Committee will meet Aug 25 in closed session from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in Fitzgerald Ballroom D of Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel, followed by an open session from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. in Fitzgerald Ballroom AB of Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel.

will meet Aug 25 in closed session from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in Fitzgerald Ballroom D of Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel, followed by an open session from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. in Fitzgerald Ballroom AB of Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel. The Finance and Resource Management Committee will meet Aug. 26 in closed session from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in the McPherson Room in the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington, followed by a meeting in open session from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Ballston Room, also in the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington.

will meet Aug. 26 in closed session from 7:30 to 8 a.m. in the McPherson Room in the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington, followed by a meeting in open session from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Ballston Room, also in the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington. The Governance and Administration Committee will meet Aug. 26 in open session from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Foggy Bottom Room at the Virginia Tech Research Center – Arlington.

During the three-day meeting, board members will receive reports on academic initiatives in Northern Virginia, university advancement, and campus parking and transportation. Board members will also receive a design preview of the Dietrick Hall enclosure and Spirit Plaza and design reviews of the student wellness improvements and the undergraduate science laboratory projects. Board members will consider a resolution on a policy on the management of graduate assistantships and tuition remission.

Public comment will not be received at the meeting. More information may be found at the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors website.