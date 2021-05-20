Virginia State Police investigating another officer-involved shooting in Augusta County
A Waynesboro man was airlifted to UVA Hospital after being shot by an Augusta County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.
It’s the second officer-involved shooting in Augusta County in the past week, and both involved instances in which the mental health of the suspect played a role in the outcome.
Deonte Laron Harris, 31, was involved in a domestic disturbance at a location in the 100 block of Farmside Street in Stuarts Draft reported at 12:41 a.m.
As the responding deputy approached Harris’s vehicle and attempted to make contact, the suspect fled the scene.
The deputy pursued Harris at low speeds throughout a network of adjoining neighborhoods before the two ended up at the original scene of the disturbance.
Harris, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, remained in the vehicle, and the deputy observed him placing a gun in his mouth.
As the deputy approached the vehicle, he removed the gun from his mouth and displayed a second firearm.
The deputy engaged with Harris at this stage.
After the engagement, Harris was transported to Augusta Health and then airlifted to UVA.
A dog that Harris had stolen from the residence during the domestic disturbance was recovered from the vehicle unharmed and returned to the owner.