Virginia State Police investigating another officer-involved shooting in Augusta County

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 7:57 am

(© PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com)

A Waynesboro man was airlifted to UVA Hospital after being shot by an Augusta County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning in Stuarts Draft.

It’s the second officer-involved shooting in Augusta County in the past week, and both involved instances in which the mental health of the suspect played a role in the outcome.

Deonte Laron Harris, 31, was involved in a domestic disturbance at a location in the 100 block of Farmside Street in Stuarts Draft reported at 12:41 a.m.

As the responding deputy approached Harris’s vehicle and attempted to make contact, the suspect fled the scene.

The deputy pursued Harris at low speeds throughout a network of adjoining neighborhoods before the two ended up at the original scene of the disturbance.

Harris, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, remained in the vehicle, and the deputy observed him placing a gun in his mouth.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he removed the gun from his mouth and displayed a second firearm.

The deputy engaged with Harris at this stage.

After the engagement, Harris was transported to Augusta Health and then airlifted to UVA.

A dog that Harris had stolen from the residence during the domestic disturbance was recovered from the vehicle unharmed and returned to the owner.


