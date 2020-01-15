Virginia Spirits Roadshow 2020 schedule announced

The Virginia Distillers Association released their much anticipated 2020 schedule for the Virginia Spirits Roadshow, an annual Virginia Spirits Trail traveling tasting event.

The 2020 schedule includes 12 tasting events open to the public – one roadshow per month – each in a different city every few weeks. The traveling fête is opportunity to sip and savor craft spirits from all over the Commonwealth, in one central location.

“Consumer interest in artisan distilled spirits and craft cocktails is growing rapidly,” said VDA President and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company, Gareth Moore. “Roadshow events are a great opportunity for lovers of local-liquid-craft to come out and experience premium liquors, local drams and new and exciting cocktails samples in an educational, safe and approachable environment.”

Moore added that 2020 is an especially great year for tasters across Virginia to visit one of the traveling events.

“Virginia is the birthplace of American spirits and later this year we will celebrate the 400th anniversary of that first taste,” Moore said. “There’s great history here, and these events are a great way for us to tell the stories of how spirits get from grain to glass and celebrate the history and heritage of our craft.”

Many roadshow events happen at Virginia distilleries where guests can see the distillation process firsthand.

Advanced online tickets are $20 per ticket, or $35 for a two-ticket bundle, which includes the the admission of two attendees.

Ticket prices are intentionally kept low, Moore said, to make the tasting of premium and ultra-premium spirits as approachable as possible.

Attendees at the events will also receive complimentary copies of the newly released Virginia Spirits Trail & Passport, a map and tasting trail of 30 participating distilleries across the Commonwealth. Spirits enthusiasts who get 10 or more stamps on their Passport will receive a free Virginia Spirits Trail t-shirt. Guests to roadshow events have a chance to earn a ‘bonus stamp’ in their Passport.

To view the full schedule of 2020 Virginia Spirits Roadshow events, scroll down or visit: www.virginiaspirits.org/ roadshow/

