Virginia ready for COVID-19 boosters

Published Friday, Sep. 24, 2021, 2:20 pm

Virginia welcomes the decision from the CDC to support booster shots for some who have received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Virginia Department of Health has been working with its vaccination partners — pharmacies, healthcare providers, hospitals and other institutions — to prepare for this rollout. We are confident that we will have enough supply, and that access will be widely available,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccination coordinator.

VDH is also establishing other vaccination sites to ensure eligible Virginians will be able to access a booster dose when it’s recommended.

“There is no need to rush to get your booster at six months and one day. VDH will provide information about accessing a booster dose on vaccinate.virginia.gov where you can search for and schedule a booster vaccination appointment,” Avula said.

VDH’s top priority remains increasing vaccination rates in Virginia because those who are unvaccinated remain at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. Everyone 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated.

To find free vaccines nearby, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.