Robert Anae withdraws from consideration for Hawaii job

Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae issued a statement through the school on Tuesday indicating that he is withdrawing his name from consideration for the open head-coach position at Hawaii.

“After careful consideration I am withdrawing my application for the University of Hawaii head football coach position. I have been overwhelmed with the commitment by Coach Mendenhall and the leadership of (athletics director) Carla Williams. I am excited and energized to close out our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship,” Anae said in the statement.

Anae had reportedly interviewed for the job at Hawaii over the weekend, according to several published reports.

Anae has been on the staffs of UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall for 13 of the last 15 years, including the last four at Virginia, where the two have helped turn around a long-dormant Cavaliers program.

The Hawaii native led a turnaround of the UVA offense in the final six games of the 2019 season as the Cavaliers made their push toward the ACC Coastal championship.

After stumbling out of the gate in the first eight games, ranking 13th in the ACC in total offense through eight games, averaging 344.3 yards per game, the ‘Hoos averaged 447.2 yards and 35 points per game over their last six games.

Anae had been linked earlier in the offseason to the OC opening at Miami.

Hawaii is in the market for a new head coach after losing Nick Rolovich to Washington State.

Rolovich was 28-27 in four years at Hawaii, his alma mater, including a 10-5 mark in 2019.

His position at UVA pays him $550,000 annually.

Hawaii’s contract with Rolovich paid him $600,000 in 2019.

Story by Chris Graham

