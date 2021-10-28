Virginia libraries, schools to receive $49M to expand broadband

Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded $49,943,399.02 in federal funding to date from the Federal Communications Commission Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.

The funding is committed for schools and libraries across the Commonwealth to help expand access to internet connectivity for learning, and close the Homework Gap for students who currently lack internet access.

Earlier this year, Congress authorized the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The $49 million in funding has been issued in three waves since late September – with the latest wave being issued this week.

“We’re proud to see these federal dollars go toward keeping Virginia’s communities connected. This investment will help close the digital divide, while improving access to job opportunities and educational resources for Virginians as we continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” said the senators.

A detailed breakdown of the funding can be found here.

Warner and Kaine have long been strong supporters of expanding broadband access in Virginia. In August, they voted to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a comprehensive infrastructure package that delivers wins to communities across the Commonwealth, including at least $100 million to expand broadband across the Commonwealth.

Under the bill, 1,908,000, or 23 percent, of people in Virginia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

Last year, Warner and Kaine introduced the Emergency Educational Connections Act, legislation to help ensure adequate home internet connectivity for K-12 students during the coronavirus pandemic.

