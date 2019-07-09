Virginia Law Foundation supports statewide legal initiatives
The Virginia Law Foundation grants program funds initiatives that further the Foundation’s mission: to facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law, and to instill these values through education.
The full list of 2019 grant recipients is as follows.
- “Best Practices” Pro Bono Program, Charlottesville-Albemarle Bar Association – $25,000
- Capital Defense Workshop, Virginia Bar Association – $30,000
- Hill Tucker Pre-Law Institute, Virginia State Bar – $15,000
- Immigration Legal Services Program, Northern Virginia Family Service – $25,000
- Jazz4Justice – $3,000
- Justice In The Classroom Program, John Marshall Foundation – $25,000
- Medical-Legal Partnership—Richmond, Medical College of Virginia Foundation – $25,000
- Public Service Internship Program, The Oliver White Hill Foundation – $46,179
- Rule of Law Day, Virginia Holocaust Museum – $6,700
- Rule of Law Project, Center For Teaching The Rule of Law – $25,000
- Rural Immigration Legal Services Program, Just Neighbors – $40,000
- Southwest Virginia Training Initiative, Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society – $15,000
- Statewide Legal Aid Conference, Virginia Poverty Law Center – $25,000
- Victim Services Project, Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley – $30,000
- Virginia Beach Justice Initiative – $42,000
- Virginia Justice Program, Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition – $40,000
- Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program – $20,000
- Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance – $25,000
- VLF Public Service Internships – $50,000
About the Virginia Law Foundation
Through the generosity of the Virginia legal community and other donors, the Virginia Law Foundation has provided over $25 million in grants to support projects throughout the Commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. The VLF Fellows Program encourages civic-mindedness and recognizes excellence in the practice of law and public and professional service. Virginia CLE® is conducted through the Foundation’s Education Division and is the recognized leader in providing continuing legal education for Virginia lawyers.
