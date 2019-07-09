Virginia Law Foundation supports statewide legal initiatives

The Virginia Law Foundation grants program funds initiatives that further the Foundation’s mission: to facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law, and to instill these values through education.

The full list of 2019 grant recipients is as follows.

“Best Practices” Pro Bono Program, Charlottesville-Albemarle Bar Association – $25,000

– $25,000 Capital Defense Workshop, Virginia Bar Association – $30,000

– $30,000 Hill Tucker Pre-Law Institute, Virginia State Bar – $15,000

– $15,000 Immigration Legal Services Program, Northern Virginia Family Service – $25,000

– $25,000 Jazz4Justice – $3,000

– $3,000 Justice In The Classroom Program, John Marshall Foundation – $25,000

– $25,000 Medical-Legal Partnership—Richmond, Medical College of Virginia Foundation – $25,000

– $25,000 Public Service Internship Program, The Oliver White Hill Foundation – $46,179

– $46,179 Rule of Law Day, Virginia Holocaust Museum – $6,700

– $6,700 Rule of Law Project, Center For Teaching The Rule of Law – $25,000

– $25,000 Rural Immigration Legal Services Program, Just Neighbors – $40,000

– $40,000 Southwest Virginia Training Initiative, Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society – $15,000

– $15,000 Statewide Legal Aid Conference, Virginia Poverty Law Center – $25,000

– $25,000 Victim Services Project, Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley – $30,000

– $30,000 Virginia Beach Justice Initiative – $42,000

– $42,000 Virginia Justice Program, Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition – $40,000

– $40,000 Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program – $20,000

– $20,000 Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance – $25,000

– $25,000 VLF Public Service Internships – $50,000

More information on these grants can be found at https://www. virginialawfoundation.org/ grants/grants-in-2019/.

About the Virginia Law Foundation

Through the generosity of the Virginia legal community and other donors, the Virginia Law Foundation has provided over $25 million in grants to support projects throughout the Commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. The VLF Fellows Program encourages civic-mindedness and recognizes excellence in the practice of law and public and professional service. Virginia CLE® is conducted through the Foundation’s Education Division and is the recognized leader in providing continuing legal education for Virginia lawyers.

