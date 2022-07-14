Virginia First Lady hosts fourth Spirit of Sisterhood in Virginia Beach
More than 250 women and girls joined Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin for her fourth Spirit of Sisterhood gathering in Virginia Beach on July 13.
Youngkin joined Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James; Susan Allen, former First Lady of Virginia; Lisa Robertson, an author, speaker and founder of Changing Seasons; Shannon Kendrick, a public speaker and specialist in government and community relations; and Harriet Vanderpool, a minister, teacher and worship leader at Christian Way Ministries.
“It was an honor to be surrounded by so many women and girls dedicated to lifting one another up. It is inspirational to travel across the Commonwealth and witness Virginia’s Spirit of Sisterhood truly come alive,” said Youngkin.
“Sisterhood is so powerful in uniting women across the Commonwealth. At this event, the women supported, encouraged, and prayed for one another. My hope is for this unity to include all women of Virginia, regardless of political affiliation,” said James.
Bruce Thompson, 2021 Virginia business person of the year, hosted the event at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
“We are so lucky in Virginia to have a First Lady who deeply cares for women and girls. Her Spirit of Sisterhood initiative is an especially wonderful way to lift up the business, nonprofit and other leaders who are propelling our Commonwealth,” said Thompson.
In Virginia Beach, Nicole Turkenkopf, owner of The Wandering Petal flower shop, and Stephanie Hall, complex director of catering and convention services at Gold Key, supported the event. Kisha Moore, owner of Norfolk’s Hummingbird Macarons and Desserts, and her staff were also in attendance.
For more information on Youngkin’s platform, visit firstlady.virginia.gov