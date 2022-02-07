Virginia Festival of the Book presents Southern Landscapes – Real and Imagined

Published Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Festival of the Book returns to The Paramount Theater on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. with the program Southern Landscapes – Real and Imagined.

Authors Ralph Eubanks (A Place Like Mississippi), Jocelyn Nicole Johnson (My Monticello), and Imani Perry (South to America) take center stage at this Festival headliner event to discuss the storied fact and fiction of the American South. The famed storytellers of Mississippi, short stories of the near future in central Virginia, and a historian’s travelogue of the southern states together provide a multigenre exploration of the region and what it means to belong to this place.

Moderated by Justin Reid. Book sales and signing will follow. For more details, visit VaBook.org.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved online at theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.