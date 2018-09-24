Virginia Department of Forestry seeks acorns, nuts from landowners

The Virginia Department of Forestry is seeking 12 species of acorns and nuts that can be planted at its Augusta Forestry Center to grow into tree seedlings that will become the forests of tomorrow. Virginia landowners interested in sharing their acorns or nuts are asked to follow the following guidelines:

During September and early October, it is easy to pick up nuts in many yards and parking lots. Try to stay away from trees in the forest because there may be different species of trees nearby and the nuts need to be sorted by species for proper planting. Place the nuts in a breathable sack or bag (no plastic, please).

Try to keep as much trash (sticks, leaves, gravel) out as possible. It doesn’t matter if acorns still have the caps on them or not. On the bag, please label the species and date of collection. Once the nuts are collected, place in a cool area until you are ready to drop them off at a VDOF office. Nuts must be delivered to a VDOF office by Oct. 17.

The species the tree nursery needs this year are: black oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, Northern red oak, pin oak, sawtooth oak, Southern red oak, swamp chestnut oak, swamp white oak, white oak and willow oak.

Nursery Forester Joshua McLaughlin said: “Donating acorns and nuts to the VDOF nursery is fast and easy, but the tremendous appreciation we have for those who do is long lasting.”

If you have questions or if there is a tree that needs to be identified before you collect the nuts, please call Joshua at the Augusta Forestry Center: 540-363-7000.

