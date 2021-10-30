Virginia-BYU: Broadcast, streaming info, preview, prediction

Virginia (6-2, 4-2 ACC) has the late-night beat at #25 BYU (6-2) with a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Broadcast/Streaming Information

The game is scheduled to kick off on ESPN2 at 10:15 EST. In addition to the ESPN2 broadcast, fans can stream the game live on ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Pregame Coverage

Thomas Jones offers tips for UVA players to get ready for BYU

Thomas Jones has advice for Virginia players as they prep for BYU: believe your coaches about the altitude.

You can bet that Virginia worked on onside kick coverage this week

You shouldn’t be surprised if BYU lines up for an onside kick attempt sometime Saturday night. The Cougars at least need to give the look, right?

What UVA Football fans need to know about the BYU Cougars

Notwithstanding the emotion that will surely be there for Bronco Mendenhall and his staff, the game in Provo between Virginia and BYU features two pretty good 6-2 teams.

‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ previews Virginia-BYU prime-time matchup

Expect a shootout out west. That’s what the panel for this week’s “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” – Jerry, plus Scott German and Chris Graham from #TeamAFP – are expecting. The show also breaks down UVA’s win over Georgia Tech and examines the state of the ACC as the calendar creeps toward November.

Game Notes: Virginia heading out west to face BYU Saturday night

Virginia (6-2, 4-2 ACC) will play its final non-conference road game of the 2021 season when it travels to No. 25 BYU (6-2) on Saturday night.

You can go home again: Mendenhall talks return to BYU

Fans won’t be throwing golf balls and mustard bottles from the stands when former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall, now in his sixth season at Virginia, makes his way to the opponent sidelines at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday night.

Prediction

BYU can run the ball, which could certainly make things tough for Virginia. Virginia can get eaten up by teams that can run the ball, and teams that can run the ball can also keep the ball away from Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense. Odd stat comes into play here: BYU averages 28:27 possession time per game. It’s UVA, the quick-strike team, that averages more than 31 minutes of possession per contest. The pressure is on BYU to keep up, and I’m not sure that a ball-control offense with a game-manager QB will be able to keep up. Should be a fun one out west, but the ‘Hoos will have too much down the stretch. Prediction: Virginia 45, BYU 28.

