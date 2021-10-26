Game Notes: Virginia heading out west to face BYU late Saturday night

Virginia (6-2, 4-2 ACC) will play its final non-conference road game of the 2021 season when it travels to No. 25 BYU (6-2) on Saturday night.

Broadcast Information

The game is scheduled to kick off on ESPN2 at 10:15 EST. In addition to the ESPN2 broadcast, fans can stream the game live on ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

UVA Notes

Virginia is currently riding a four-game win streak, all against ACC opponents. UVA is one of 15 teams in the country and with win streak of four or more games.

Virginia is looking to win five straight games for the first time since 2007.

UVA and BYU have each won 10 of their last 13 games coming into Saturday’s contest. Only 18 teams nationally have 10 wins in the last 13 games.

Virginia’s last road win against a ranked opponent came in 2011, a 14-13 win over then-No. 23 Florida State.

Virginia’s four-game win streak includes back-to-back road wins at Miami and Louisville. The Cavaliers have not won three consecutive road games in the same season since the 2011 (d. Miami, 28-21; d. Maryland, 31-13; d. Florida State, 14-13)

Virginia comes into Saturday’s game with the most passing yards (3,237), the most yards of total offense (4,319) and the most first downs (221) in the country.

UVA ranks second in passing yards per game (402.5) and fourth total yards of offense per game (539.9).

Virginia has amassed 500 yards of total offense in all but one game this season (449 vs. Miami) and is one of five Power 5 schools in the country averaging over 500 yards of total offense per game.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong comes into the weekend as the nation’s leader in passing yards with 3,220. The total is already the second-most in a single season in UVA history.

Armstrong has thrown for 300 or more yards seven times and 400 yards four times in eight games this season. Prior to this year a UVA quarterback hadn’t thrown for 300 yards more than four times (Matt Schuab and Bryce Perkins) in the same season and thrown for 400 yards twice in the same season.

Armstrong has thrown for 300 yards in three-straight games for the second time this season. No quarterback at UVA had ever thrown for 300-yards in three-straight games prior to this season.

Nationally, Armstrong ranks second in total offense (424.6), second in passing yards per game (402.5), third in points responsible for (170), fourth in completions per game (29.9) and fifth in passing TDs (23).

There have been 25, 400-yard passing performances across FBS this season, Armstrong owns four of them. Tops on the list is his school-record, 554-yard game against North Carolina.

Armstrong has accumulated 3,397 yards of total offense this season, the most in the country and the third-highest total in a single-season in school history.

Virginia has four wide receivers in the ACC’s top-10 in receiving yards – Dontayvion Wicks (1st – 847), Keytaon Thompson (6th – 572), Billy Kemp (9th – 481) and Ra’Shaun Henry (11th – 457).

Virginia has five players with 350 yards or more receiving, no other FBS school has four.

Wicks earned his second-straight ACC Wide Receiver of the Week award on Oct. 25 after catching six passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. His 77-yard catch and run in the second quarter against Georgia Tech was the longest play from scrimmage for UVA in 2021. Wicks is the first UVA wideout since Herman Moore in 1990 to win back-to-back ACC Wide Receiver Week honors.

Wicks is tops in the ACC and fifth in the country with 22.29 yards per reception. His 847 yards receiving are the most in the ACC and the sixth most in NCAA. Wicks has hauled in eight touchdowns on the year, second most in the conference and tied for fifth most among FBS receivers.

The Virginia defense features two of the top nine tacklers in the ACC, Nick Jackson (3rd – 8.8 TPG) and Joey Blount (9th – 8.1 TPG). Jackson, a preseason All-ACC selection, has made 70 stops in eight games and Blount has 57 tackles in seven games. Blount’s 5.4 solo tackles per game are the most in the ACC.

Three of Virginia’s five interceptions on the season have come in the last two games.

Joey Blount has back-to-back games with an interception and his eight career interceptions are tied for the 12th most among active FBS defenders.

Nick Grant has seven pass breakups in seven games played, tied for the most in the ACC.

Kicker Brendan Farrell has made four straight field goals including tries of 24 and 26 yards against Georgia Tech. His only miss on the season was from 55 yards against Louisville, which would have been the third longest field goal in program history.

Farrell is 8-for-8 on field goals from 43 yards and 19-for-19 on extra point tries this season. His 43 total points scored rank 19th in the ACC and are second to Dontayvion Wicks’ 48 for the team lead.

Farrell has accumulated 28 touchbacks since taking over the kicking responsibilities beginning in the second half of the Wake Forest game. The 44 touchbacks between Justin Duenkel and Farrell are tied with Arkansas for the most in the country.

Punter Jacob Finn is averaging 45.6 yards on 26 total punts which currently the second-best season average of any punter in school history.