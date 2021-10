‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ previews Virginia-BYU prime-time matchup

Expect a shootout out west. That’s what the panel for this week’s “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” – Jerry, plus Scott German and Chris Graham from #TeamAFP – are expecting. The show also breaks down UVA’s win over Georgia Tech and examines the state of the ACC as the calendar creeps toward November.

