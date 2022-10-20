Menu
virginia beach man pleads guilty in multijurisdictional online child sex sting
News

Virginia Beach man pleads guilty in multijurisdictional online child sex sting

Chris Graham
Last updated:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to production of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, on March 31, the Virginia Beach Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were jointly conducting online investigations of persons looking to engage in sexual activity with minor children.

Dylan Seader, 22, started a sexually explicit chat online with an undercover law enforcement agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. Seader and the agent agreed to meet that night to engage in sex.

That night, Seader showed up at the designated meeting spot in Virginia Beach. As discussed in the chat, Seader brought condoms with him.

A subsequent forensic review of Seader’s phone by VBPD showed, in addition to the chat with the agent, he possessed images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct in his Google Photos.

The analysis also showed Seader produced visual depictions of himself performing a sexual act with a toddler.

Seader is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Chris Graham

