Virginia ABC announces store holiday hours

Published Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, 6:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia ABC stores will observe several holidays in November, December and January that will affect operating hours.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, all Virginia ABC stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Stores will observe normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 26. Due to the difficulty in forecasting consumer demand and the impact of global supply chain disruptions on store inventory, ABC has decided to forego Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Instead, several “Spirited Thursdays” will feature 20 percent discounts on select products on Thursdays through mid-December.

On Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

On Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 all stores will close early at 6 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. You can find operating hours for your local Virginia ABC store at www.abc.virginia.gov/stores.

Related



