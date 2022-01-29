VHSL Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan receives national award

VHSL Associate Director Tom Dolan is one of 15 leaders in high school activity programs across the country selected to receive National Federation of State High School Associations citations.

An award designed to honor individuals who have made contributions to the NFHS, state high school associations, athletic director and coaching professions, the officiating avocation, and fine arts/performing arts programs, the NFHS Citation is one of the most highly regarded achievements in high school athletics and performing arts.

Citations for state high school associations, coaching, officiating, and performing arts will be presented on June 30 at the annual NFHS Summer Meeting in San Antonio. In addition to 2022 awards for all four groups, 2021 citations for coaching, officiating, and performing arts will also be presented.

Dolan came to the VHSL (2007-present) following 29 years as an athletic administrator, coach, and teacher at Jamestown High School (1997-2007); Lafayette High School (1992-97); and at New Kent High School (1978-92).

Dolan, a 2020 Virginia High School Hall of Fame enshrinee, has committed over 40 years to serving youth and sports in Virginia as a coach and administrator. As an administrator, he has been highly active in the VIAAA. Dolan is a past president of the organization and has sat on its Executive Board since 1999.

In addition, he has served on numerous district, region and state committees throughout his career. Dolan’s distinguished career goes beyond the state level to the NFHS. He has served on several committees and currently chairs the Baseball Rules Committee.

Before his time as an administrator, Dolan served as a girls basketball, baseball, and golf coach at New Kent, Lafayette and Jamestown high schools. During his coaching tenure at the three schools, his teams won nine district championships, three regional championships, and one sate championship in golf at Jamestown.