Vector Golf Tournament raises more than $10,000 for employee transportation

The Blue Ridge Lumber Presents Innovative Refrigeration Systems Vector Industries Golf Tournament raised more than $10,000 for the Waynesboro non-profit.

The funds raised at the April 25 event will go toward Vector Industries’ $2 a Mile Campaign, which helps the non-profit bridge the gap on the costs for the transportation program and helps employees with disabilities get to work every day.

Vector Industries has set a $50,000 goal for the $2 a Mile Campaign each year. All donations are 100% tax-deductible.

More information on the campaign is available here: www.vectorindustries.org/2mile.

“The support that we received from this golf tournament exceeded any expectations that we had for our first event. We raised over $10,000 to help offset the cost of providing transportation for our employees with disabilities to and from work each day. This was a huge event for us, and thanks to Blue Ridge Lumber, Innovative Refrigeration Systems and Club at Ironwood for putting on a first-class event,” said Chrissy Johnston, the CEO at Vector Industries.

In addition to the sponsors, Johnston wanted to highlight the effort of the Waynesboro High School Class of 1969, which will be celebrating its 50th year reunion this summer.

The Class of 1969 raised more than $1,000 in honor of Ingold Hahn, who has been an employee at Vector Industries from its inception, in 1969.

“My classmates from the Class of 1969 really stepped up to donate,” said Francine Johnston, who organized the drive from her classmates. “Sharing a 50th anniversary, and the fact that our classmate Mike Hahn’s brother had worked there for 50 years, were two powerful connections that people made. Those of us who know Ingold were eager to donate, but others felt the connection as well. Easiest fundraiser ever.”

Vector Industries has already set the date for its 2020 golf tournament. The 2020 tournament will be held on Thursday, April 30, at Club at Ironwood in Staunton.

If you are interested in participating, contact Vector Industries here: http://www.vectorindustries.org/contact-us.

