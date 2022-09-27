vdot to hold public hearing on north valley pike sidewalk project

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 regarding sidewalk improvements to Route 11 North in Rockingham County.

The hearing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the VDOT Harrisonburg Residency Office, 3536 North Valley Pike, Harrisonburg.

Residents are encouraged to meet one-on-one with VDOT officials and designers during meeting hours, according to a press release. Written comments are welcome within 10 days to Mr. Alexander Alvarado, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments will be recorded at the meeting by a court reporter.

The North Valley Pike project will construct a five-foot wide sidewalk along the west side of Route 11, extending 1.05 miles from Mount Clinton Pike to Jewell Street just north of Harrisonburg. Portions of the sidewalk will have curbs and gutters, others will have shoulders and ditches. According to the press release, an existing culvert will be lengthened as part of a separate project.

Route 11 had an average of 9,538 vehicles travel per day in 2018. By design year 2045, the road is expected to have 17,480 vehicles travel per day.

SMART Scale funding was awarded to the project in 2019 for $3,037,558. The project is estimated to cost $3 million, including $320,000 for preliminary engineering, $1.1 million for right of way and $1.6 million for construction.

Plan approval is expected in late 2022 and right-of-way work to begin in mid-2023. Construction is scheduled for mid-2024.