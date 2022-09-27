Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
vdot to hold public hearing on north valley pike sidewalk project
Local

VDOT to hold public hearing on North Valley Pike sidewalk project

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

vdotThe Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 regarding sidewalk improvements to Route 11 North in Rockingham County.

The hearing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the VDOT Harrisonburg Residency Office, 3536 North Valley Pike, Harrisonburg.

Residents are encouraged to meet one-on-one with VDOT officials and designers during meeting hours, according to a press release. Written comments are welcome within 10 days to Mr. Alexander Alvarado, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments will be recorded at the meeting by a court reporter.

The North Valley Pike project will construct a five-foot wide sidewalk along the west side of Route 11, extending 1.05 miles from Mount Clinton Pike to Jewell Street just north of Harrisonburg. Portions of the sidewalk will have curbs and gutters, others will have shoulders and ditches. According to the press release, an existing culvert will be lengthened as part of a separate project.

Route 11 had an average of 9,538 vehicles travel per day in 2018. By design year 2045, the road is expected to have 17,480 vehicles travel per day.

SMART Scale funding was awarded to the project in 2019 for $3,037,558. The project is estimated to cost $3 million, including $320,000 for preliminary engineering, $1.1 million for right of way and $1.6 million for construction.

Plan approval is expected in late 2022 and right-of-way work to begin in mid-2023. Construction is scheduled for mid-2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

donald trump

Trump says Democrats are ‘looking to destroy the country’: Another layer to The Big Lie
Chris Graham
, ,

Virginia governor donates third-quarter salary to Stafford County non-profit
Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third-quarter salary to G3 Community Services in Stafford County.

acc football

ACC Football Notebook: Atlantic Division has four of the nation’s 21 remaining unbeatens
Staff/Wire

Four of the nation’s 21 remaining undefeated FBS teams are from the ACC – all in the Atlantic Division.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

TV, game time details announced for 24th (and possibly final) ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Chris Graham
baseball

Waynesboro High School taps Army veteran Zach Hale as new head baseball coach
Chris Graham
potters craft cider
, ,

Potter’s Craft Cider to receive Albemarle County EDA funding for expansion
Rebecca Barnabi
New York Giants

New York Giants lose WR Sterling Shepard to season-ending left ACL injury
Chris Graham