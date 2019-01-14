VDOT: Shenandoah Valley roads improving

Road conditions are steadily improving in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Interstates and most primary roads are clear as of mid-day Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation continues 24/7 snow-removal operations, and is focused on plowing and treating secondary roads and subdivision streets.

Refreezing is possible Monday night and Tuesday morning, even on roadways that have been plowed and treated. Motorists should approach wet-looking pavement with extreme caution in case black ice is present.

Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. in the 11-county VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Augusta, Page and Shenandoah counties. Minor to clear conditions in Highland and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Clarke and Warren counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Bath, Highland, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

