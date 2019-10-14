VDOT sets Cumberland County Route 621 hearing date
Citizens interested in the replacement of the Route 621, Brook Hill Road, bridge and approaches over Appomattox River are encouraged to attend a Design Public Hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 4-6 pm at Cumberland High School, 15 School Road, Cumberland.
The purpose of the project is to replace the bridge and construct necessary approaches. The proposed bridge will be constructed on the existing alignment. The road will be closed to through traffic during construction and a proposed posted detour of approximately 14 miles will be in place.
The approximately $4 million project will be advertised for construction in July 2021 and is expected to be completed by December 2022.
Comments may be submitted at this event or by email by October 25 to vincent.mayberry@vdot.virginia.gov. Please indicate “Route 621 Public Hearing Comments” in the subject line. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Vincent Mayberry, PE, project manager, at 434-856-8289.
