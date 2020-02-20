VDOT prepared for winter weather in Lynchburg District
Rain, snow and falling temperatures today and tonight could create dangerous driving conditions into Friday morning in the VDOT Lynchburg District.
Major roads in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties were pre-treated yesterday in anticipation of having the greatest snowfall. Crews across the entire district moved into 24-hour operations and are prepared to handle any areas of concern.
Chief among the concerns is the possibility of icy conditions later tonight into Friday morning. Road temperatures have been good and, initially, any frozen precipitation that falls is expected to melt; however, as temperatures fall throughout the night, surfaces, particularly on bridges, overpasses and ramps may freeze quickly. Crews will monitor conditions throughout the storm and may apply abrasives to help with traction.
Motorists, too, can help. It is recommended that motorists travel with caution, if necessary or delay travel, if possible. Slow down. Brake slowly and carefully. Allow extra space between vehicles and check 511Virginia.org for road conditions in advance of any travel.
Updates will be posted to the district’s Twitter account @VaDOTLynchburg.
The Lynchburg District serves 10 counties in southcentral Virginia: Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.