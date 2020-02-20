VDOT prepared for winter weather in Lynchburg District

Rain, snow and falling temperatures today and tonight could create dangerous driving conditions into Friday morning in the VDOT Lynchburg District.

Major roads in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties were pre-treated yesterday in anticipation of having the greatest snowfall. Crews across the entire district moved into 24-hour operations and are prepared to handle any areas of concern.

Chief among the concerns is the possibility of icy conditions later tonight into Friday morning. Road temperatures have been good and, initially, any frozen precipitation that falls is expected to melt; however, as temperatures fall throughout the night, surfaces, particularly on bridges, overpasses and ramps may freeze quickly. Crews will monitor conditions throughout the storm and may apply abrasives to help with traction.

Motorists, too, can help. It is recommended that motorists travel with caution, if necessary or delay travel, if possible. Slow down. Brake slowly and carefully. Allow extra space between vehicles and check 511Virginia.org for road conditions in advance of any travel.

Updates will be posted to the district’s Twitter account @VaDOTLynchburg.

The Lynchburg District serves 10 counties in southcentral Virginia: Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.

