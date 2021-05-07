VDH issues discharge advisory for Pound River

The Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory recommending an abundance of caution for people and pets when recreating in the Pound River.

The advisory covers Dickenson County and Wise County following a sewage release from the wastewater treatment plant in Pound on March 29, which is still ongoing.

Recreational advisories – including swimming, wading, kayaking and tubing – are in effect in waterways in this area until further notice.

For more information, visit the VDH website.

