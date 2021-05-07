first bank  

VDH issues discharge advisory for Pound River

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, May. 6, 2021, 10:01 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Department of HealthThe Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory recommending an abundance of caution for people and pets when recreating in the Pound River.

The advisory covers Dickenson County and Wise County following a sewage release from the wastewater treatment plant in Pound on March 29, which is still ongoing.

Recreational advisories – including swimming, wading, kayaking and tubing – are in effect in waterways in this area until further notice.

For more information, visit the VDH website.

 


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments