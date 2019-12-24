VCU poll: Virginians motivated to vote by impeachment

A VCU poll shows Virginia, motivated by the ongoing impeachment of President Trump, is ready for the vote in 2020.

The statewide poll conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University also provides a snapshot of potential 2020 presidential election matchups in Virginia, as well as other issues, including whether Virginians support the idea of forming a congressional commission to study reparations for the descendants of slaves in the United States.

“Our latest poll continues our school’s efforts to inform and explain the changes in the perceptions of Virginia voters and the reasons therefor,” said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder. “The people want to know what the numbers are, but also, why.”

The telephone survey of 818 adults living in Virginia was conducted Dec. 2-13. It has an estimated margin of error for likely voters of plus or minus 5.13 percentage points.

Among the poll’s key findings:

There was an increase in those who reported they would definitely vote in the next election. While it is normal for the percentage of those who say they will vote to be inflated because of the social desirability of voting, 83% of respondents in the Wilder School’s current poll said they would definitely vote, compared to only 73% of those polled in October, for an increase of 10%.

Biden is still ahead of Trump by 3 percentage points (49% versus 46%). Warren is evenly split, with both receiving 47%. And Trump is ahead of Sanders by 3 percentage points (48% versus 45%). Republicans have moved away from Trump, while independents have increased their support. In the Wilder School’s October poll, each party’s support for their own candidates was over 90%. Now Republican support has dipped, while Democrat support for each of the hopefuls remains basically the same. Republican support for Trump decreased by 8 percentage points against Biden (to 86%), and by 10 percentage points against Warren and Sanders (to 86% and 87%, respectively). Meanwhile, independents have shifted from each of the Democratic candidates to Trump. Trump support from independents increased 10 percentage points against Biden (to 48%) and Sanders (to 54%). And independent support increased by 13 percentage points against Warren (to 51%).

