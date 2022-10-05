vcu police asking public for leads in 2021 murder of student murdered taking out trash

VCU student Cody Woodson was taking out his trash on April 5, 2021, when he was gunned down in front of a home on Gilmer Street in Richmond.

This horrific act happened in the same location where a 17-year-old was killed in less than 24 hours prior.

VCU Police said the suspect in Woodson’s death was last seen running west. The police are trying to determine a motive and still following up on all leads.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call Major Crimes Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.