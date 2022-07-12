VCU Health announces new downtown wayfinding resource
VCU Health is now offering patients a navigation app to simplify getting to appointments around the health system’s downtown Richmond campus. The app will also help patients find their cars after their appointment is completed.
“Enhancing our patient and visitor experiences is foundational to our mission and vision,” said Nathan Cunningham, director of patient experience. “Improving wayfinding for patients, visitors and team members is just one more step in our mission to make world class health care accessible for all.”
The new Way Finder app helps patients find their destination quickly and easily, whether they are driving, walking, taking public transit or even using a rideshare service.
Way Finder provides animated maps and step-by-step directions for eight VCU Medical Center buildings, including:
- VCU Health’s Adult Outpatient Pavilion and parking deck
- VCU Medical Center’s Ambulatory Care Center
- Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU outpatient pavilion and parking deck
- VCU Medical Center’s Critical Care Hospital
- Gateway Building
- Main Hospital
- Nelson Clinic
- North Hospital
- VCU Medical Center’s patient and visitor parking deck, located near the corner of 12th and Leigh streets.
Unlike Google Maps, the wayfinding program does not just guide patients to their building but helps them find the exact clinic or unit of their appointment by navigating through the floors and hallways of each building.
Patients can even save locations, making it easier to return to their vehicle when it is time to go home.
From home, patients can simply type in their address for driving instructions and Way Finder will suggest parking based on where their appointment is located.
When using the Way Finder mobile app on campus indoors, patients will have turn-by-turn walking directions with animated walking routes throughout VCU Medical Center. Patients can get turn-by-turn directions right to their destination by following the blue dot as it helps them see where they are and how to get to their appointment.
According to the news release, the VCU Health Way Finder platform is free and does not track users’ personal information.
Patients can access the Way Finder platform online at www.vcuhealth.org/wayfinder or download the app to their mobile phones and tablets via Google Play and the App Store here.