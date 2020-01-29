UVA’s Rachel Robinson named 2019 ACC Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete
UVA field hockey junior midfielder Rachel Robinson has been named the 2019 ACC Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Freshmen team members Cato Geusgens (Wassenaar, Netherlands), sophomores Amber Ezechiels (Niew-Vennep, Netherlands), Greer Gill (Virginia Beach, Va.), Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) and Annie McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), and seniors Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) and Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealnd) joined Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) on the 2019 All-ACC Academic Team, according to a release from the school.
Robinson, a first team All-American and an All-ACC first team honoree, started all 23 games for the Cavaliers as a defensive midfielder. She ended the season with five goals and four assists for 14 points. She scored the game-winning goals against Penn State and in the regular-season meeting versus Duke, as well as Virginia’s lone goal in the NCAA semifinal game against Princeton.
The kinesiology major has twice been named to the Longstreth/NFHCA All-South Region Second Team, and earlier this month was announced as a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s National Team.
Robinson is the seventh player in program history to be named the ACC Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.