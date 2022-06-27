UVA professor, author Charles Marsh to appear at New Dominion Bookshop in August

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Charles Marsh on August 26, from 7-8 p.m.

Marsh will be reading from his new book, “Evangelical Anxiety,” which was released from HarperOne earlier this month.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

In this spiritual memoir, Marsh tells the story of his struggles with mental illness, explores the void between the Christian faith and scientific treatment, and forges a path toward reconciling these divergent worlds.

For years, Marsh suffered panic attacks and debilitating anxiety. As an Evangelical Christian, he was taught to trust in the power of God. While his Christian community resisted therapy, Marsh eventually knew he needed help. To alleviate his suffering, he made the bold decision to seek treatment.

“Evangelical Anxiety” helps us look beyond the stigma that leaves too many people in pain and offers Evangelicals a way forward to find the help they need while remaining true to their beliefs.

Marsh is a professor of religious studies at the University of Virginia and director of the Project on Lived Theology. He is the author of numerous books, including “God’s Long Summer,” which won the 1998 Grawemeyer Award in Religion, and the acclaimed biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, “Strange Glory,” a PEN Award finalist. He is also the recipient of awards from the Guggenheim Foundation, the American Academy in Berlin, and the Lilly Endowment.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.