UVA President Jim Ryan responds to my email on conference realignment

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Jim Ryan, Tony Elliott, Carla Williams
UVA President Jim Ryan, football coach Tony Elliott and Athletics Director Carla Williams at the groundbreaking for the new Virginia Football Operations Center. Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

I wrote to University of Virginia President Jim Ryan to implore him to not let UVA fall into the throes of realignment mania and make a dumb decision to bolt the ACC for the SEC or Big Ten, and he wrote me back.

I wish I could say the response contained something newsworthy, but it didn’t.

“Thanks for this note; I agree that UVA needs to focus on what’s best for our student-athletes and the football program’s sustainability,” Ryan wrote.

“This decision is ultimately up to the Board of Visitors, but I know it is a decision that is not being taken lightly,” Ryan said.

I get it, he has other big fish to fry. The governor is trying to neuter him with appointments of a group of neanderthals to the Board of Visitors, for one.

Another: I did my best to tear the University a new one with a critique of the lack of support for students from low-income backgrounds.

“The direction in which our program continues will be well-considered, placing our students and the University’s integrity at the center,” Ryan said.

I can only hope so.

“Thanks again for writing, and I hope you’re resting up this summer for a great football season — I’ve heard nothing but good reports from Coach Elliott,” Ryan said.

I’m famously expecting the same.


