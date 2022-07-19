2022 ACC Football Preseason Ballot: I didn’t pick Clemson to win in Charlotte

chris graham acc footballI’ll start off on the defensive: I really do think Virginia will win the ACC Coastal this year. I’m not buying Miami, which got its coach fired, or North Carolina, which recruits great and doesn’t do anything with it.

Virginia has the league’s best quarterback and wideout corps, a favorable schedule.

Yeah, it needs to rebuild the O line, the D was awful last year.

Tony Elliott’ll get it figured out.

Clemson is the class of the Atlantic, N.C. State and Wake will contend.

In Charlotte, the team with the best QB wins.

My 2022 ACC Football Preseason Awards Ballot

QUARTERBACK

  • #5 Brennan Armstrong – QB – Virginia

RUNNING BACK

  • #34 Sean Tucker – RB – Syracuse
  • #24 Pat Garwo – RB – Boston College

WIDE RECEIVER

  • #3 Dontayvion Wicks – WR – Virginia
  • #1 Lavel Davis Jr. – WR – Virginia
  • #99 Keytaon Thompson – WR – Virginia

TIGHT END

  • #85 Will Mallory – TE – Miami (FL)

ALL-PURPOSE BACK

  • #99 Keytaon Thompson – WR – Virginia

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

  • #71 Jordan McFadden – OL – Clemson
  • #60 Zion Nelson – OL – Miami (FL)

OFFENSIVE GUARD

  • #73 Christian Mahogany – OL – Boston College
  • #68 Kaden Moore – OL – Virginia Tech

CENTER

  • #55 Michael Jurgens – OL – Wake Forest

DEFENSIVE END

  • #40 Rondell Bothroyd – DE – Wake Forest
  • #98 Myles Murphy – DE – Clemson

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

  • #8 Calijah Kancey – DL – Pittsburgh
  • #91 Robert Cooper – DT – Florida State

LINEBACKER

  • #6 Nick Jackson – LB – Virginia
  • #4 Dax Hollifield – LB – Virginia Tech
  • #7 Monty Montgomery – LB – Louisville

CORNERBACK

  • #3 Anthony Johnson – CB – Virginia
  • #44 Dorian Strong – DB – Virginia Tech

SAFETY

  • #1 Chamarri Conner – S – Virginia Tech
  • #0 James Williams – S – Miami (FL)

PLACEKICKER

  • #29 B.T. Potter – PK – Clemson

PUNTER

  • #94 Lou Hedley – P – Miami (FL)

SPECIALIST

  • #11 Josh Downs – WR – North Carolina

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • #5 Brennan Armstrong – QB – Virginia

ATLANTIC DIVISION FINISH

  1. Clemson
  2. NC State
  3. Wake Forest
  4. Louisville
  5. Florida State
  6. Boston College
  7. Syracuse

COASTAL DIVISION FINISH

  1. Virginia
  2. Miami (FL)
  3. North Carolina
  4. Virginia Tech
  5. Pittsburgh
  6. Georgia Tech
  7. Duke

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNER

  • Virginia

