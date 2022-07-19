2022 ACC Football Preseason Ballot: I didn’t pick Clemson to win in Charlotte
I’ll start off on the defensive: I really do think Virginia will win the ACC Coastal this year. I’m not buying Miami, which got its coach fired, or North Carolina, which recruits great and doesn’t do anything with it.
Virginia has the league’s best quarterback and wideout corps, a favorable schedule.
Yeah, it needs to rebuild the O line, the D was awful last year.
Tony Elliott’ll get it figured out.
Clemson is the class of the Atlantic, N.C. State and Wake will contend.
In Charlotte, the team with the best QB wins.
My 2022 ACC Football Preseason Awards Ballot
QUARTERBACK
- #5 Brennan Armstrong – QB – Virginia
RUNNING BACK
- #34 Sean Tucker – RB – Syracuse
- #24 Pat Garwo – RB – Boston College
WIDE RECEIVER
- #3 Dontayvion Wicks – WR – Virginia
- #1 Lavel Davis Jr. – WR – Virginia
- #99 Keytaon Thompson – WR – Virginia
TIGHT END
- #85 Will Mallory – TE – Miami (FL)
ALL-PURPOSE BACK
- #99 Keytaon Thompson – WR – Virginia
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
- #71 Jordan McFadden – OL – Clemson
- #60 Zion Nelson – OL – Miami (FL)
OFFENSIVE GUARD
- #73 Christian Mahogany – OL – Boston College
- #68 Kaden Moore – OL – Virginia Tech
CENTER
- #55 Michael Jurgens – OL – Wake Forest
DEFENSIVE END
- #40 Rondell Bothroyd – DE – Wake Forest
- #98 Myles Murphy – DE – Clemson
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
- #8 Calijah Kancey – DL – Pittsburgh
- #91 Robert Cooper – DT – Florida State
LINEBACKER
- #6 Nick Jackson – LB – Virginia
- #4 Dax Hollifield – LB – Virginia Tech
- #7 Monty Montgomery – LB – Louisville
CORNERBACK
- #3 Anthony Johnson – CB – Virginia
- #44 Dorian Strong – DB – Virginia Tech
SAFETY
- #1 Chamarri Conner – S – Virginia Tech
- #0 James Williams – S – Miami (FL)
PLACEKICKER
- #29 B.T. Potter – PK – Clemson
PUNTER
- #94 Lou Hedley – P – Miami (FL)
SPECIALIST
- #11 Josh Downs – WR – North Carolina
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- #5 Brennan Armstrong – QB – Virginia
ATLANTIC DIVISION FINISH
- Clemson
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- Louisville
- Florida State
- Boston College
- Syracuse
COASTAL DIVISION FINISH
- Virginia
- Miami (FL)
- North Carolina
- Virginia Tech
- Pittsburgh
- Georgia Tech
- Duke
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNER
- Virginia