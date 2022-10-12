Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
uva basketball meet the teams event set for saturday following scrimmages
Sports

UVA Basketball: Meet the Teams event set for Saturday following scrimmages

Sports Desk
Last updated:
uva basketball
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Fans who attend the UVA Basketball scrimmages on Saturday will get a chance afterward to meet the teams.

The women’s team will scrimmage against its men’s practice players at 1:30 p.m. The men’s team intrasquad scrimmage is set to tip at 2:15 p.m.

The annual Meet the Teams Day will be held approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage.

Admission and parking for the events are free.

Seating is general admission and first come, first serve.

Gates at John Paul Jones Arena will open at 12:30 p.m.

The Meet the Teams event for UVA men’s and women’s basketball will be held on the JPJ concourse following the men’s scrimmage. Fans will have an opportunity to meet student-athletes and receive autographs for 30 minutes following the scrimmage.

Upon entry to John Paul Jones Arena, fans can pick up schedule posters and register for raffle prizes, including single-game men’s and women’s basketball tickets.

Sports Desk

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

odu logo

Game Notes: ODU travels to Coastal Carolina for Sun Belt showdown on Saturday
Sports Desk
,

Waynesboro: Building in Willow Oak Plaza damaged in electrical fire
News Desk

A building in Willow Oak Plaza in Downtown Waynesboro sustained $15,000 in damage from an electrical fire Tuesday evening.

police

America’s Death Squads: When police become judge, jury and executioner
Columns & Op/Eds

According to the Justice Department, the most common reason for a citizen to come into contact with the police is being a driver in a traffic stop.

US labor demand-AugustaFreePress.com
, ,

US Labor Demand Remains Historically High with 1.7 Job Openings for Every Unemployed Person
Jastra Kranjec
skeleton festival harrisonburg virginia
,

Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday
Crystal Graham
Scott Satterfield

Satterfield: ‘Your character is going to get revealed whenever you get this negativity on you’
Chris Graham
jail police
,

Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges
News Desk