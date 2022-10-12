UVA Basketball: Meet the Teams event set for Saturday following scrimmages

Fans who attend the UVA Basketball scrimmages on Saturday will get a chance afterward to meet the teams.

The women’s team will scrimmage against its men’s practice players at 1:30 p.m. The men’s team intrasquad scrimmage is set to tip at 2:15 p.m.

The annual Meet the Teams Day will be held approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage.

Admission and parking for the events are free.

Seating is general admission and first come, first serve.

Gates at John Paul Jones Arena will open at 12:30 p.m.

The Meet the Teams event for UVA men’s and women’s basketball will be held on the JPJ concourse following the men’s scrimmage. Fans will have an opportunity to meet student-athletes and receive autographs for 30 minutes following the scrimmage.

Upon entry to John Paul Jones Arena, fans can pick up schedule posters and register for raffle prizes, including single-game men’s and women’s basketball tickets.