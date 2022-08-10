UVA alumni Kyle Marbut and Wo Chan to read selections of poetry on Sept. 24
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with poets and UVA alumni Kyle Marbut and Wo Chan on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.
Marbut will be reading a selection of their poetry, and Chan will be reading from their debut poetry collection, Togetherness, which will be released from Nightboat in September.
This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.
They are the author of two chapbooks, Dawn Chorus Fascicle and Ecliptic Tongues.
The authors live in Charlottesville.
New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.
For more information, visit ndbookshop.com