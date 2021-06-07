Update on COVID-19 vaccinations at Augusta Health

We’re approaching the 40,000 mark of community members fully COVID-19 vaccinated at Augusta Health vaccination clinics.

Update on vaccination efforts

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

The focus of vaccinations efforts has shifted from the large-scale, on-campus mass vaccination clinics to smaller, more convenient neighborhood-based clinics throughout the community. Large clinics will still be scheduled regularly, but in half-day increments.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Tuesday, June 8: The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Wednesday, June 9: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 pm.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Thursday, June 10: Drive-through clinic at Waynesboro Urgent Care. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. “Walk-ins” welcome until 11 a.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Thursday, June 10: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Friday, June 11: The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Walk-ins welcome until 10 a.m.

This is a Moderna clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend.

Saturday, June 12: Saturday clinic for those unable to come during the work-week. The clinic will run from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 2 p.m.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools. The number of these clinics has increased significantly. Last week, nine community events provided 311 doses of vaccine. This week, nine additional events are scheduled.

This week, the Vaccination Clinics scheduled at community sites are:

Tuesday, June 8

At Valley Supportive Housing/Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Staunton from 1 pm – 3 pm (Moderna).

Wednesday, June 9

At Waynesboro High School from 1 pm – 4:30 pm (Pfizer).

At WARM Shelter from 6 pm-7pm (Pfizer)

Friday, June 11

At Hershey in Stuarts Draft from 8 am – 9:30 am (Moderna).

At the Staunton YMCA from 12:30 pm – 3 pm (Pfizer).

At McKee from 12:30 pm – 2 pm (Johnson & Johnson).

Saturday, June 12

At Shenandoah Valley Mobile Home Park from 10 am – 1 pm (Moderna).

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.

