Update: More details in Albemarle County motorcycle fatality
A North Garden man died in a July 26 two-vehicle crash at the 119 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.
The motorcyclist, Thomas A. Spratt, 23, of North Garden, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
According to Virginia State Police, Spratt was driving a 2018 Kawasaki 1000 westbound on I-64. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling through a work zone at a high rate of speed and passing traffic on the right shoulder. When it came back into the right travel lane, the motorcycle struck the rear of a westbound 2016 GMC Sierra. The motorcycle then went back onto the right shoulder where the motorcyclist lost control. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike.
The driver of the GMC, Larry E. Eppard Jr., 47, of Stanardsville, Va., was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.
