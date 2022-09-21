Menu
update highland county jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large
Local

Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Shaun Gwin
Shaun Gwin. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

A McDowell man who kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday is still at large.

Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County Tuesday morning on felony charges including entering a home with the intent to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, meth distribution and weapons charges, according to court records.

According to authorities, Gwin kicked out the window of the transport vehicle near the Highland County/Augusta County line.

Authorities set up a command post at the Mountain View General Store in West Augusta Tuesday and set up a roadblock at the Augusta County/Highland County line.

Anyone with information about Gwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at # 540- 468-2210, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at # 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

