United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro seeks community input

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro has launched a Community Survey to assess the needs of the community.

The community survey is a part of the strategic planning process that the United Way Board of Directors began earlier this year.

The survey is open to anyone who lives or works in the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro or within Augusta County.

“It is important that all community stakeholders are able to provide valuable input to the direction of the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro,” said Kristi Williams, president/CEO of United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro. “Data collected from the community survey will serve as an integral data point for the strategic planning process.”

The survey is available online in both English and Spanish.

Link to English survey: forms.gle/RjNjcw4MLVb6LreV8

Link to Spanish survey: forms.gle/Q445VSQqvE211dyq9

Paper copies of the surveys are also available by calling the United Way Office at 540-885-1229.

The survey will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.