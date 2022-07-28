Unilock’s new campus to bring 50 manufacturing jobs to Doswell
Unilock, a manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products, will invest $55.6 million to establish a manufacturing campus in Hanover County.
The company will locate up to four new production facilities at 17000-17500 Washington Highway in Doswell to meet increased customer demand within the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets.
Virginia successfully competed with Georgia and Maryland for the project, which will create 50 new jobs.
“When international manufacturers like Unilock choose Virginia, it reinforces our competitive advantages like access to key markets, sophisticated infrastructure, and a high-quality workforce,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to play a significant role in our economic vitality, and we are honored to add this impressive company to the roster as it establishes a new campus in Hanover County.”
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick expressed his excitement that Unilock chose Virginia for its manufacturing operation.
“Virginia is a world-class transportation and logistics hub with a renowned manufacturing workforce, and this new operation will greatly contribute to the company’s long-term growth,” said Merrick.
Brian Kallmeyer, Unilock general manager, said Unilock looks forward to a long relationship with the state.
“I can think of no better way to kick off the next 50 years for Unilock than planting our flag in Doswell, Virginia,” said Kallmeyer. “The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets are key to our continued growth as a company and finding the right location was critical. Thankfully, Doswell checks all the boxes.”
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Unilock is a family-owned and-operated business that introduced the paving stone to North America in 1972. The company distributes products across Canada and to 30 U.S. states from 13 manufacturing sites in Ontario, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, New York and Massachusetts.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Gov. Youngkin approved a $340,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Hanover County with the project. Funding and services to support Unilock’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.