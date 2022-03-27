U.S. Attorney’s Office to partner with Project Imagine in Danville

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia is partnering with Danville’s Project Imagine, a life skills instruction and work-readiness program that provides at-risk and gang-affiliated individuals with education, intervention, and training.

The two organizations will team-up on the evening of March 30, 2022, at Averett University in Danville for a youth training event.

“The work of Project Imagine aligns perfectly with the Department of Justice’s emphasis on community outreach, and our Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “While the Department will, of course, prioritize prosecution of the most violent offenders in a community, we also recognize the role we play in partnering with community groups that are preventing young people from ever getting involved in criminal activity in the first place. For me, preventing crime is just as important as a prosecution.”

On March 30, Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Swartz, Coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhoods for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia, will explain to the program’s youths the general concepts of liability under federal law, to include the concepts of conspiracy and aiding and abetting.

“The goal of both our organizations is for our youth to understand how to avoid dangerous behavior they might otherwise view as ‘just helping out’ a friend,” U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh said. “We are thrilled to partner with Project Imagine on March 30 and at similar events beyond.”

Project Imagine is a nationally-recognized violence intervention program in Danville for individuals ages 21 and under that seeks to give teens a future off the streets by giving a positive “image” in the mind of the youth so that he or she can “imagine” a life without gangs or crime.

“It’s impossible to make an educated decision with erroneous information,” said Robert David, Senior, Youth Services and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator at Project Imagine. “Our hope is that the truth overrides any myths about federal law and gang life, and a better decision will be the outcome.”

More information about the project may be found here: www.danville-va.gov/2012/Project-Imagine

