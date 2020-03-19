Ty Jerome, Suns, top Okogie, T-Wolves, in NBA 2K

Ty Jerome, UVA alum, manning the controls for the Phoenix Suns, was key in a 93-63 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, helmed by Georgia Tech alum Josh Okogie, in NBA 2K action on Wednesday.

“It’s fun,” ,Jerome told ESPN. “We can’t really interact with the fans right now, so to find different ways to interact with them, it’s fun, it’s definitely entertaining for me and I hope it is for them, too.”

Seriously, though, don’t mess with Big Shot Ty on NBA 2K. De’Andre Hunter can attest to that.

Meanwhile, credit to the Suns, who broadcast the virtual game on their Twitch channel, with viewer numbers consistently in the range of 15,000 to 20,000 viewers, according to an ESPN report.

Before the game, Jerome and fellow UVA national title alum De’Andre Hunter, now of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, played Fortnite on a live stream.

This is where we are, for now.

Jerome’s Suns were led, in the NBA 2K stream, by Devin Booker’s 29.

“It’s really different”, Jerome told ESPN.com. “We fed off Book [Devin Booker], Ricky [Rubio] had 6 assists, so that’s normal,” noted Jerome. “They don’t give Deandre Ayton enough credit for finishing on the rim, he was missing a bunch of layups. So certain things are realistic, but it’s a video game, so it’s never going to be perfect.”

