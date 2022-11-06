two federal loans will fund i 81 improvements in virginia

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Virginia two direct loans of up to $82.6 million to make improvements to Interstate 81.

The loans are from the DOT’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA), according to a press release, and will focus on various improvements to the interstate in Roanoke County. Improvements include construction of additional lanes and bridge replacements, and $15 million toward the I-81 Rural Project to extend highway on and off ramps in Frederick, Pulaski, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, as well as in Abingdon and Wytheville.

“Anyone who has traveled on I-81 knows that it’s in desperate need of repair. That’s why we’ve fought for upgrades that will make it easier and safer for Virginians to travel I-81 for work or for fun, and for Virginia businesses to ship their products to customers near and far,” Sen. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in the press release. “We’re pleased these loans are headed to Virginia to help make I-81 improvements possible, and will keep working to build on the progress we made with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure that Virginia communities can build and maintain their roads and bridges.”

Approximately half of the Commonwealth’s value of goods are transported on I-81, and the interstate has seen “significant traffic growth” in the last 10 years. More than one-third of trucks traveling through Virginia travel on I-81.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law reauthorized and expanded the TIFIA program to fund future infrastructure projects such as this project.