Two Edinburgh residents charged following daycare abuse investigation

Published Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 5:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office has arrested two Edinburg women on multiple charges related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Kathryn G. LeDane, 19, has been charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. Jamie J. Pence, 41, has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and for failing to report the abuse.

All charges were indictments handed up by a grand jury.

The women turned themselves in to state police on Jan. 16.

At the request of the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney, state police initiated its investigation in November into allegations of verbal and physical abuse by a teacher at the Pollywog Daycare in Woodstock.

No children suffered injuries serious enough to require medical attention as a result of the physical abuse.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact VSP Special Agent H. Marshall at 540-827-7298 or Heather.Marshall@vsp.virginia.gov.

Related