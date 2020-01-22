Two Edinburgh residents charged following daycare abuse investigation
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office has arrested two Edinburg women on multiple charges related to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Kathryn G. LeDane, 19, has been charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. Jamie J. Pence, 41, has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and for failing to report the abuse.
All charges were indictments handed up by a grand jury.
The women turned themselves in to state police on Jan. 16.
At the request of the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney, state police initiated its investigation in November into allegations of verbal and physical abuse by a teacher at the Pollywog Daycare in Woodstock.
No children suffered injuries serious enough to require medical attention as a result of the physical abuse.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact VSP Special Agent H. Marshall at 540-827-7298 or Heather.Marshall@vsp.virginia.gov.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.